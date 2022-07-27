Mailbag: Will Folks Coddled Ron Rallis

Dear Editor,

Gosh, such a hard hitting interview with Ron Rallis. For a second there I thought you guys were going to talk about that super rocking Delta Chi date party or some hot crypto company.

The only way you could coddle Rallis more was to give him a neck massage during the interview.

I can’t believe you drove all the way to Greenville for that.

-Unsigned

*****

FROM THE EDITOR …

Ha! Love it! I am curious, though … what has Ron Rallis been accused of? Beyond going too far in his responses to William Timmons’ sex scandal? Look, I am not a “gotcha” interviewer. I let people use my forum to tell their story – which is exactly how I would conduct an interview with Timmons if he were to agree to come on camera. Still, appreciate the witty feedback. Keep it coming!

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.



*****

DON’T MISS A STORY …

SUBSCRIBE TODAY!