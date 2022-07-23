It was another huge week in the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ crime and corruption saga as disbarred attorney and accused murderer Alex Murdaugh appeared at a bond hearing in Colleton County, South Carolina – his first public appearance in months.

As this news outlet exclusively reported, Murdaugh was formally charged with the June 7, 2021 murders of his wife, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and younger son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh, at the family’s Colleton County hunting property, known locally as Moselle.

Murdaugh pleaded not guilty in response to the charges being formally read against him in open court. His attorneys also (smartly) declined to contest the state’s motion to deny him bond on those charges – preventing prosecutors from disclosing any details related to the crime (which they had planned on doing).

Of course, that was just the beginning of a broader effort to keep details of this case under wraps …

While the Murdaughs continued to drive traffic from our national audience, the South Carolina story that’s spreading like a kerosene-soaked wildfire is the sex scandal currently enveloping fourth congressional district representative William Timmons.

Timmons poured some gas on this conflagration when he appeared on a local “conservative” radio show – dragged this news outlet as “clickbait media” and “gutter gossip” (while, ironically, refusing to answer direct questions as to the veracity of the story).

But only one protagonist in this ongoing drama brought an actual gas can to the set of an interview … Ron Rallis, the husband of Timmons’ alleged paramour, Paula Dhier.

When special projects director Dylan Nolan and I arrived in Greenville, South Carolina early Friday morning for our interview with Rallis, neither of us had any conception of what we were walking into.

Rallis had sent me a video the previous afternoon which clearly showed the venue for our conversation – a recently vacated church located just west of downtown Greenville, S.C. – undergoing some, um, renovations.

But we had no clue what awaited us …

In this week’s episode, we are airing a significant chunk of my interview with Rallis … but there is a ton of the exchange we did not release. Stay tuned for the full, unedited clip of the conversation early next week …

To close out the show, I pivoted from the Timmons sex scandal to one from my own past involving former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley. What did Haley do to land on my radar this week?

Well, after pledging last April not to seek the GOP presidential nomination in the event former president Donald Trump was in the race (which, he is), Haley backtracked during a recent speech in Washington, D.C.

Wait … can I cover Haley objectively given our, um, “history?” I addressed that in the segment, too …

Quite an episode, people … quite an episode.

