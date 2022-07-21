SLED Investigating Second Officer-Involved Shooting This Week

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced Thursday that it is investigating another officer-involved shooting that happened — this time in Horry County.

The shooting occurred early Thursday morning, according to SLED spokesperson Renée Wunderlich.

According to a news release from SLED, North Myrtle Beach Police officers exchanged gunfire with a 40-year-old Horry County man when they were attempting to serve outstanding warrants for domestic violence and kidnapping.

The man, William Joshua Alston — who was armed with a handgun — ran from the officers.

North Myrtle Beach Police requested SLED’s assistance with the investigation, according to the news release. This is the second officer-involved incident this week.

After a search by SLED, Horry County Police Department and North Myrtle police, Alston was found with a gunshot wound to his foot. It is not clear whether the injury was self-inflicted or from a police officer.

Alston was arrested and transported to the hospital. No law enforcement officers were injured, according to the news release.

The incident in North Myrtle Beach was the 19th officer involved shooting in South Carolina in 2022. This is the first officer involved shooting involving the North Myrtle Beach Police Department this year. In 2021, there were 40 officer involved shootings in South Carolina. None involved the North Myrtle Beach Police Department, according to the news release.