SLED Investigating 18th Officer-Involved Shooting Of The Year In South Carolina

A fatal shooting between a Georgetown Police Department officer and a man armed with a knife is under investigation by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, according to a news release Monday.

Georgetown Police Chief Bill Pierce requested SLED investigate. For many law enforcement agencies across the state, it is protocol to ask for assistance from the state agency in investigating officer-involved critical incidents.

“SLED agents will conduct interviews with all potential witnesses in this matter. Further, SLED will collect all relevant evidence and will forensically test such evidence as needed,” according to the news release.

The man killed Saturday is James Robert Frazier, 50.

The incident in Georgetown County was the 18th officer involved shooting in South Carolina and the first officer-involved shooting involving the Georgetown Police Department this year, according to the release.

In 2021, there were 40 officer-involved shootings in South Carolina; the Georgetown Police

Department had no officer involved shootings last year, according to the news release.