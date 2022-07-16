It was a huge news week in South Carolina as murder indictments in the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ crime and corruption saga were finally handed down.

As expected, disgraced and disbarred 53-year-old former attorney Alex Murdaugh was formally charged with the June 7, 2021 slayings of his wife – 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh – and younger son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh. Alex Murdaugh was also charged with two counts of possessing a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The indictments – handed down by a grand jury in Colleton County, South Carolina – marked a major demarcation line in this high-profile case, which revolves around Murdaugh, his powerful family, the influential law firm it founded and the various corrupt institutions and co-conspirators underpinning his network of alleged criminality.

This week I was joined on the show by Jenn Wood, who has been investigating the Murdaugh case for the better part of the last year – and who has played a central role in our efforts to uncover the truth about this still-unspooling saga.

Readers will recall that prior to the murder indictments, Murdaugh was already indicted by a statewide grand jury on 79 criminal counts alleging that he and his co-conspirators defrauded multiple victims out of nearly $8.5 million . He is also at the heart of an obstruction of justice inquiry related to a fatal 2019 boat crash – the incident which thrust him and his family onto the statewide stage.

This news outlet has broken all of the major developments related to this case … and has been driving the narrative on it for the past thirteen months.

Same goes for the Bowen Turner saga – the story of an accused teen rapist who was given a sweetheart plea deal by the Palmetto State’s “justice” system earlier this year. Turner, 19, couldn’t stay out of trouble, though, and earlier this week he saw his probation revoked by S.C. circuit court judge Roger M. Young Sr.

The FITSNews’ team traveled to Orangeburg, S.C. for Turner’s probation revocation hearing – which Young fully opened to the media. We will continue to lead the way on this story – including our coverage of the vibrant victims’ rights movement it has spawned as well as the critical policy reforms this movement is advancing.

Finally, this week’s show delved into the latest (greatest?) addition to our open microphone: Amanda Cunningham. For the moment, you may know Cunningham as the ex-wife of former U.S. congressman (and 2022 Democratic gubernatorial nominee) Joe Cunningham. But as I noted on this week’s show, that’s a temporary perception.

One this starkgeist is about to change …

Cunningham filed her introductory column on Monday and is gearing up to publish her latest installment early next week. Wanna follow her “second act?” Keep it tuned to FITSNews …

Also please remember: This news outlet will always find a home for intelligent takes on important issues – even (especially) if those views contrast, contradict or overtly criticize the editorial positions I take. That is what the marketplace of ideas is all about, and hosting such an ongoing conversation is what FITSNews is all about.

