Richland County Sheriff’s Department Seeks Suspect Involved In Shooting Incident

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is seeking a suspect in a shooting incident that occurred on June 29, 2022 on Parkview Drive in Columbia, S.C.

According to reports, the victim picked up a man at the Obama Gas Station on North Main Street and was giving him a ride. The victim then drove the unidentified man to Parkview Drive where the man claim he lived.

The man then told the victim to give him his vehicle. The victim refused – and was shot. Despite being wounded, the victim managed to drive himself to a nearby gas station.

When deputies arrived on the scene they found the victim with a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Surveillance cameras inside the Obama Gas Station captured these images of the suspect before he departed the premises with the victim.

(Via: Richland County Sheriff’s Department)

Anyone who recognizes the man in these pictures – or who has any information about this incident – is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com or by using the P3 Tips app (here and here). Tipsters may remain anonymous.

