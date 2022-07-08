Letters: ‘You Must Be Doing Something Right’

RE: Open Microphone

Dear Editor,

I loved the article by Prioleau Alexander and the follow-up about the lady canceling her subscription. You must be doing something right. I love this news outlet and I don’t even live in South Carolina.

It is refreshing to read news that doesn’t pander to one ideology or political party. I consider myself to be pretty far right of center and a Trumplican. I even have some Libertarian leanings on some issues. That means I don’t always agree with every article by FITSNews, but that’s okay. I need to hear other points of view, just not all in one direction or the other.

We have a couple of similar choices in media here in Alabama-just not enough. I started subscribing to Fits in following the Murdaugh saga, but now I enjoy many other aspects of it. Thanks to the FITSNews team for what you do. Please don’t go changing.

J. Monday

Alabama

*****

FROM THE EDITOR …

J. – Thank you! I love what you wrote about needing to hear other points of view. That is exactly what our open microphone is all about! Can’t wait for you to check out our newest addition – and thank you for lending your voice to the conversation.

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

