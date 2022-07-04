Roe’s Reversal Is A Result Of The Left’s Excesses

by PRIOLEAU ALEXANDER || The overturning of Roe v. Wade has driven liberals off the rails on par with Trump’s crushing of Hillary.

I get it. Most states in the deep south will pass strict laws, and tens of thousands of unwanted babies will be born.

The “Don’t worry! I’ll adopt them!” response from the right doesn’t work – our adoption system is so broken, Americans have been adopting Russian and Chinese for decades. Out-of-wedlock births will go even higher. And one can bet dollars to donuts that a single 16-year old mother isn’t the best person to support, raise, and prepare a child to succeed in life.

Why did the Supreme Court re-examine the Constitutional reasoning for Roe v Wade? Because, as is always the case, the far Left couldn’t leave well enough alone, and pushed the issue too far.

In my opinion, the majority of Americans were willing to look the other way regarding first trimester abortions; I don’t think these individuals were pro-abortion, but viewed it as a parental decision, or none-of-my-business. I think perhaps they knew deep down that if their 16-year old daughter got pregnant, well …

The issue was settled via Roe v. Wade, and an uneasy truce stood for decades. But then, of course, the far left did what they do, which is act stupid.

In the past couple of years, the argument has gotten absurd, and the far left applauded New York’s new law allowing women to choose a live birth abortion. There were already eight states that allowed this, but New York’s law was big, big news.

Lefties cried, “That’s a life-of-the-mother abortion. It wouldn’t include viable healthy babies!” Wrong.

It didn’t help that these sociopaths held numerous rallies in D.C. where women have donned “pussy hats” and held signs and worn t-shirts stating, “I love abortion.”

(Click to view)

(Via: Dylan Nolan FITSNews)

What has this recent insanity done? It put the issue on the public’s radar. Conservative media has enjoyed a heyday showing the soundbites and signs of these lunatics, and … guess what?

Supreme Court Justices read the paper and watch the news.

Someone on the court said to their fellow conservatives, “This is going too far. Let’s reexamine the question, ‘Does the federal Constitution guarantee the right for every American woman to have an abortion?’” Given that it does not, the issue was rightfully returned to the states.

The overturning of Roe v. Wade rests firmly on the shoulders of the far left. Note I have been saying “the far left” regarding this issue. I don’t believe your average pro-choicer supported the murder of babies in the birthing canal. But the far left has hijacked the Democrat’s message. The Woke culture is no different.

Consider the LGBT activists: Lesbians and gays and bi-sexual individuals have become entirely mainstream. They have enjoyed all the same protections of other minority groups. Hearing someone say “I have a gay son” no longer even raises eyebrows. Why? Because LGB Americans and advocates fought the good fight — and won. We’d finally reached the point where the average conservative didn’t care about the issue.

Yes, there were professional victims among the LGB crowd, but finding complaints was getting harder. SCOTUS even affirmed the right to gay marriage. With my own eyes I read an article by a gay writer in the San Francisco Chronicle lamenting the fact, “We’ve become so mainstream in San Francisco, we’ve lost our culture.” Ooh — sounds terrible.

Then, out of nowhere, the T community exploded onto the scene.

I have nothing against Transgender people. They live an extremely difficult life — it must feel like the cosmos played a cruel joke on the them. But before the LGBT movement exploded, which was actually LGB and liberals searching for a new way to be offended, I never even thought about the transgender issue.

Why should I care? No one in the transgender community ever did anything to harm me. Hell, I’ve never even met an out-of-the-closet transgender person face to face, and “sexuality persecution” in general has become largely a relic of the past.

(In the event you disagree and think human trash is running around murdering members of the Trans community, the FBI reports that in 2017, there were 1,300 sexual-orientation hate crimes reported against members of the LGBTQIAPD community. That’s 3.5 per day, spread among 300 million Americans, 50 states, and nine pronouns. In other news, Chicago averages roughly two murders a day. Not “crimes.” Murders).

If I saw a dude wearing a dress, I’d think, “That’s weird.” That’s it. I confess if I saw a grown man walking into the bathroom with my 8-year-old niece it would end poorly for him … but short of that, what mainstream American would care if you think you’re the opposite sex?

But no … the left (not just the far left) – had their new cause. They want laws guaranteeing the right of a men to go into the girls’ bathroom and locker room – simply by claiming they identify as a female.

So … if I agree to put on makeup, can I shower with the Miss Universe participants?

I’m not bothered by the T people – but I do care if you make a law saying they can sue me if I don’t hire them. That makes me sit up and take notice. A small businessman shouldn’t be required to retain the services of a person his clients might find odd.

Of course, the left has gone completely insane regarding all things Woke. You know you’re crazy when you push uber-liberal Bill Maher into numerous conservative stances. See his remarks below.

“Islam is the only religion that acts like the mafia — that will f—– kill you if you say the wrong thing, draw the wrong picture, or write the wrong book.”

“I haven’t worked up an official campaign slogan for 2024 yet,” Maher continued, “but I tell you what I have ruled out is, ‘Vote Democrat Because White People Suck.’ You’re alienating a whole lot of people …I’d say do the math, but math is still a form of white supremacy.”

When AOC said, “No one cool uses the term Woke anymore,” Maher responded with, “What word would you like us to use for the plainly insane excesses of the left? Because you can’t have that word ‘liberal’ from us and I think it should cover things like canceling [Abraham] Lincoln and teaching third-graders they’re oppressors.”

“If you think America is irredeemable,” he proposed, “turn on the news. …There’s a reason Afghan mothers are handing their babies to us.”

(Click to view)

(Via: BillMaher.com)

“When people say to me sometimes, ‘boy, you go after the left a lot these days, why?’ I’m like ‘Because you’re embarrassing me!’”

“Five years ago, no one was talking about letting 3-year-olds decide what gender they are. This wasn’t something five years ago. Free speech, you know, used to be a left-wing thing that we were proud of and owned and now that seems to be under attack, so again, I think I’ve stayed the same.”

The list of righteous fights the left destroys every day is countless.

Via peaceful civil disobedience, Martin Luther King emerged victorious in the fight for civil rights laws and said he dreamed of a day “when my children will be judged by the content of their character, not the color of their skin.” Now, we have “fiery but mostly peaceful protests,” and syrup is racist.

The support of complete free speech was a top demand among the 60’s hippies. This year, the left cheered when Biden announced his intention to form a Ministry of Truth.

The left righteously demanded we clean up America’s environment back in the 70’s, gave logical reasons for their concerns, and actually got the government to take action. Now, the left is shrieking that everyone buy electric cars, which are of course charged with electricity provided by coal-fired plants. Oh, and due to the pesky laws of thermos-dynamics, electric cars will always far less efficient and expensive than gas-powered vehicles.

The poor were once a major concern for the left, but now Stephen Colbert gets big laughs by stating he doesn’t care how high the price of gas goes – he drives a Tesla! Hahaha! It’s hilarious when poor people can’t drive because they don’t have the money to buy gas.

For decades the left has fought the hardest for women’s rights. Now, we have a Supreme Court

Justice who can’t say what a “woman” is because she’s not a biologist.

The left has been the group generally most focused on health, alternative medicine, veganism, and healthy living. Now, we have Dickinson College being forced to remove a sign that read “Why not take the stairs if you are physically able? Exercise and strengthen your muscles and heart.” Why? Because it was fat shaming.

As a conservative libertarian, watching these maniacs continue their slow march into Maoism is hard. But, when I refocus, I see it’s actually a good thing. Fifteen years ago, Democrat voters viewed their party as “the party of the little guy.”

Those voters are waking up. A farmer in Illinois doesn’t need to be lectured about his carbon footprint by a guy who owns two private jets. A mother in Indiana doesn’t want her children being taught that every decision they make is based on their racism.

The American people – all those bitter, religion-clinging deplorables – will take back their country at the midterms. And if the conservative politicians can do even a couple things right, they’ll remain in Congress until the left regains its sanity.

