North Charleston Police Seek Suspect In Double Homicide

On Dec. 27, 2021, officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to a shooting and a fire that occurred at 1237 Sumner Ave.

There they found two victims who were pronounced dead at the scene. Coroner Bobbi O’Neal identified them as Jasmond Grant, 21, and Damarion Champagne, 17, both of the Charleston area.

Investigators have identified Rashlean Richmond Washington as the suspect in Grant’s and Champagne’s killing.

North Charleston Police have active warrants on Washington for two counts of Murder, Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime, and Arson 2nd Degree.

Rashlean Washington should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have information, please call the NCPD Tip Line at 843-607-2076. If you wish to remain anonymous and/or receive a reward for a tip that leads to an ARREST call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.