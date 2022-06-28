State AG Announces Drug Charges Against Alex Murdaugh And Curtis ‘Eddie’ Smith

WATCH THE LIVE HEARING HERE …

Four days after the mysterious arrest of Curtis “Eddie” Smith — and just 40 minutes before Smith’s bond hearing Tuesday afternoon — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that the state grand jury had indicted Smith on drug charges.

He also announced a shocking new indictment against Alex Murdaugh, who is now officially accused of being a drug dealer.

The big question will now be “WHO” — what big names in South Carolina politics and in the legal and judicial communities could be implicated in Murdaugh’s alleged dealing of Oxycodone?

For days, the AG’s office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division remained quiet about Smith’s Friday arrest; and the indictment stayed sealed right up until the final moments before the hearing Tuesday.

Sources familiar with criminal conspiracies have told FITSNews that the secrecy surrounding an indictment like this is to be expected — especially given the new door this opens in the Murdaugh Murders Crime and Corruption Saga.

Murdaugh and Smith both face two conspiracy counts, including a narcotics count related to Oxycodone. Smith was also indicted for four counts of money laundering, three counts of forgery, trafficking methamphetamine 10-28 grams, one count of unlawful possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

The indictment unsealed Tuesday morning refers to Smith, Murdaugh and “other persons known and unknown” who took part in an eight-year criminal conspiracy.

Smith, 62, was not previously indicted by the state grand jury.

Smith had previously been indicted by the Hampton County grand jury on Nov. 4, 2021, for false claim for payment, filing a false police report, conspiracy and pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and assisted suicide.

Those allegations are related to the bizarre Labor Day “suicide for hire” plot involving Murdaugh and Smith. Smith also had been previously indicted by the Colleton County grand jury on Nov. 18, 2021 for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana.

A bond hearing for Smith is scheduled in front of the Honorable Clifton Newman at the Richland County Courthouse at noon Tuesday.

In Indictment 2022-GS-47-10, venued in Colleton County, the state grand jury alleges a criminal conspiracy regarding approximately 437 checks totaling approximately $2.4 million that went from Murdaugh to Smith between Oct. 7, 2013 through Feb. 28, 2021.

The two were also indicted in an alleged conspiracy regarding the distribution and purchase of Oxycodone.

Smith is indicted for four counts of money laundering over $100,000 regarding the alleged disposition of the checks.

The state grand jury also charged Smith with forgery for allegedly forging endorsements on some of the checks. Smith is also indicted for three other drug offenses, including allegedly trafficking over ten grams of methamphetamine.

The crimes charged in the indictments carry the following classifications and penalties:

Criminal Conspiracy is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison and/or a fine up to $5,000

Money Launderin Value $100K or More, is a felony punishable by up to 20 years and a fine of up to $250,000 or twice the amount at issue

Forgery Value $10K or More, is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison or a fine in the discretion of the court

Forgery Value $10K or Less, is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison or a fine in the discretion of the court

Manuf. Dist. Possess Narcotic — Schedule II, is a felony punishable up to two years in prison or a fine up to $500

Trafficking Methamphetamine, is a felony punishable by three-10 years in prison and a fine up to $25,000

Possession of Controlled Substance — Schedule II, is a felony punishable by up to six months in prison and/or a fine up to $1,000

Simple Possession of Marijuana, is a misdemeanor punishable by up to 30 days in prison or a fine between $100 and $200

Altogether, through 16 indictments containing 81 charges against Murdaugh, the state grand jury has indicted Murdaugh for schemes to defraud victims of $8,492,888.31 .

This state grand jury investigation is being conducted by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the United States Attorney’s Office. The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Read the indictments here.

*****

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Via: Provided)

Liz Farrell is the new executive editor at FITSNews. She was named 2018’s top columnist in the state by South Carolina Press Association and is back after taking a nearly two-year break from corporate journalism to reclaim her soul. Email her at [email protected] or tweet her @ElizFarrell.

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

