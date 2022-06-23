Teenager Left To Die In Middle Of The Road In North Charleston

A 17-year-old boy was left to die in the middle of the road after being shot in North Charleston early Wednesday morning, according to a news release from the North Charleston Police Department.

Police responded to a call around 1:20 a.m. at the corner of Lowell and McKnight drives, where they found the man, who was taken to the hospital. He later died from his injuries.

Several vehicles in the area appeared to have been damaged by bullets. Police also found numerous spent shell casings from a rifle and a pistol, according to a news release.

Police have not identified the deceased teenager.

While police were at the scene, a second victim walked up to them with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was transported to the hospital by EMS with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been reported in this case.

