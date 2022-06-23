South Carolina To Receive Settlement Related To Carnival Cruise Data Breach

Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Wednesday that South Carolina will receive part of a $1.25 million dollar multi-state settlement that resulted from the 2019 Carnival Cruise Line data breach.

Carnival Cruise Line, based out of Florida, first announced the breach in March 2020. But breach notifications sent to Attorneys General offices revealed that the cruise line became aware of suspicious email activity in late May 2019.

A multi-state investigation into Carnival’s email security and compliance with state breach notification statues ensued.

The breach included names, addresses, passport numbers and driver license numbers, payment card numbers and some Social Security Numbers from more than 180,000 customers and employees nationwide.

A reported 2,259 South Carolinians were affected by this breach. The Palmetto State will receive a $20,500.21 payout from the settlement, which involved 45 other states.

“What happened in this case is a reminder that it could happen to any other business, so it’s important for businesses to take preventive measures to protect the private information of their customers,” Wilson said. “They also need to follow regulations about notifying consumers promptly when there is a breach of private information.”

Under the provisions of the settlement, Carnival has agreed to fix the issues with its email security and breach responses.

*****

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Via: Lexington Yankee)

Angela Schumpert is a wife, mother and veteran of the United States Air Force. Originally from Ohio, she is a Buckeye fan and loves college football. Angela loves to write about local hot spots, so if you know of one, let her know! She is the creator of Lexington Yankee Blog.

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

