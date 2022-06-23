Highway Patrol Seeks Identity Of Driver Who Left Scene Of Bike Crash In Fairfield County

South Carolina Highway Patrol investigators are seeking information about a May 1 hit-and-run that seriously injured a bicyclist on Greenbrier Mossydale Road in Fairfield County.

An unknown vehicle was traveling north on the road around 4:20 p.m. when it hit the bicyclist, seriously injuring the person.

The vehicle — which might have damage to its front-end and hood — then left the scene.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking for any information that could lead to the identification of the the people responsible for injuring the bicyclist.

Anyone with information on the identity of those responsible is asked to submit an anonymous tip by calling the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 803-896-9621 or 1-800-768-1501, Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIMESC (274-6372).

May was Bike Month by Gov. Nikki Haley to raise awareness on safety issues related to bicyclist in the Palmetto State.

For more information on safe cycling practices and resources for bicyclist using the roadways, check out the Palmetto Cycling Coalition.

