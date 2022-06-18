Between this week’s partisan primary elections, a visit from Wesley Donehue and our receipt of dozens of Alex Murdaugh‘s jailhouse phone calls – this week has been busy. Luckily, Will breaks it all down for us in this episode of the Week in Review.

Nancy Mace‘s victory in the first congressional district was the biggest news of Tuesday night, and was a major win for former S.C. governor Nikki Haley.

Former president Donald Trump scored a proxy-war win when Russell Fry, the seventh congressional district candidate Trump endorsed and campaigned for, defeated incumbent Tom Rice. Rice vocally opposed former president Donald Trump‘s role in the havoc wreaked at the U.S. capitol on January 6th 2021. Fry notably voted to increase the state’s gas taxes as a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

Joe Cunningham, the gubernatorial candidate backed by the South Carolina Democratic Party (SCDP), defeated primary opponent Mia McLeod. Our founding editor Will Folks wrote earlier this week that Cunningham “does not have a path to victory in the staunchly GOP Palmetto State – which saw a red storm sweep across its political landscape in 2020 (and is likely to see an even bigger one hit it this fall if national trends hold).”

We also checked back in on Brant Tomlinson. Tomlinson ran for Kershaw County council four years ago, only to have his campaign sunk by a photo of himself in blackface that he forgot to take off of his Facebook page. Tomlinson ran again this year, and made it to a run off election on Tuesday. Count on FITSNews to keep you apprised of any future electoral developments for this wannabe Jamaican bobsledder.

We covered more than just elections this week. The FITSNews team received dozens of Alex Murdaugh’s jailhouse phone-call recordings. We’ve released Alex discussing: selling assets before a court can order him not to, being shot in the head and the conditions he lives in at the Alvin S Glenn Detention Center.

We are currently combing through calls to compile more newsworthy clips and will continue to release them in the coming weeks. Stay tuned…

We also were visited by “knife-fighter” Wesley Donehue. Donehue is a veteran Palmetto political consultant who made it big nationally when he rehabilitated SeaWorld’s brand following the release of the “Blackfish” documentary. Will’s conversation with Donehue ranged from S.C. and national politics to the Murdaugh murders crime and corruption saga. You can listen to the whole interview here.

*****

SHOW NOTES

PRIMARY ELECTIONS

SC1: Nancy Mace Wins GOP Nomination Over Trump-Backed Challenger

SC7: Trump-Endorsed Challenger Doubles Up On ‘Impeachment Incumbent,’ Wins Without A Runoff

2022 Election: Joe Cunningham Cruises To South Carolina Democratic Gubernatorial Nomination

Blackface Is Back: Rural South Carolina GOP Primary Features Familiar Allegation

MURDAUGH JAIL TAPES

The Alex Murdaugh Jail House Calls: ‘John Marvin’s Too Scared To Do Anything That’s Teetering’

‘It Wasn’t That Bad’: Alex Murdaugh Tells Details About His ‘Shooting’ During Jailhouse Call

Alex Murdaugh’s Life In Jail

WESLEY DONEHUE

‘Knife Fighter’ Wes Donehue ‘Pimps’ New Book, Speaks On ‘Murdaugh Murders’ Civil Case

*****

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Via: Coleman Rojhan)

Dylan Nolan is the director of special projects at FITSNews. He graduated from the Darla Moore school of business in 2021 with an accounting degree. Dylan primarily covers education when he isn’t producing video content. Got a tip or story idea for Dylan? Email him here. You can also engage him socially @DNolan2000.

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

