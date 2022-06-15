State House Watch: Multiple ‘Republican’ Incumbents Ousted

Multiple “Republican” incumbents in the South Carolina House of Representatives were defeated in the GOP primary election on Tuesday evening – although several of these vulnerable politicians managed to hang on against spirited primary challenges.

Arguably the biggest name to fall? Former House ways and means chairman Brian White – a fiscal liberal who was handily defeated by challenger April Cromer in the race for S.C. House District 6 in Anderson County.

With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Cromer received 2,565 votes (or 59.64 percent of all ballots cast) compared to White’s 1,736 votes ( 40.36 percent ).

As I noted in a preview of this race earlier this year, Cromer – an auditor for her family’s business – is expected to be a fiscally conservative leader in the increasingly left-leaning GOP caucus.

(Via: Columbia S.C. Photographers Travis Bell)

White (above) wasn’t the only Anderson County lawmaker to go down in defeat …

West Cox, who represents S.C. House District 10, was defeated by challenger Thomas Beach. A realtor and staunch social conservative, Beach received 1,658 votes (or 50.35 percent all ballots cast) in this three-way primary – narrowly winning the nomination outright. Cox finished a distant second with 1,053 votes ( 31.98 percent ) in that race.

Another fiscally liberal veteran “Republican” to go down in defeat on Tuesday evening was Rita Allison – chairwoman of the House education committee. Allison, 80, was bested by political newcomer Rob Harris – who received 1,426 votes (or 53.97 percent of all ballots cast). Allison got 1,216 votes ( 46.03 percent ).

Allison lost despite receiving the endorsement of governor Henry McMaster.

Suspended state representative Rick Martin – who is staring down a criminal investigation into allegations of misconduct in office and contributing to the delinquency of a minor – also lost his seat in the legislature on Tuesday night. Martin finished last in a three-way race for S.C. House District 40 in Newberry County.

Businessman Joe White of Prosperity, S.C. led the field for this seat with 1,661 votes (or 46.14 percent of all ballots cast). Businesswoman Tammy Johns of Chapin, S.C. finished second with 1,092 votes (30.33 percent). Because neither candidate received a majority of votes, they will face off in a head-to-head runoff election on June 28, 2022.

In the Lowcountry, Lin Bennett of West Ashley, S.C. was defeated in her bid for reelection – as was first-term lawmaker Vic Dabney of Kershaw County.

This is a developing story … please check back for updates.

(Via: FITSNews)

