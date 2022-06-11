We have been doing the ‘Week in Review’ for nearly half a year now and (incredibly) I have avoided saying anything overtly offensive or cancel-worthy.

Until this week …

In a failed attempt to insult Reddit users, I wound up doing a patently offensive imitation of Apu from The Simpsons – which is ironic because I was trying to imitate a Farsi accent, not a Hindi one.

Either way, the complaint department will probably be working overtime after this episode … because if that wasn’t enough, later in the program I insulted residents of West Columbia and Cayce, S.C. (but mostly those residing in West Columbia).

I will let you listen to see which body part I compared them to … (cringes).

It’s a shame I contracted such a severe case of foot-in-mouth because this was actually an informative, far-ranging show – one which covered a lot of ground related to next week’s partisan primary elections as well as the ongoing ‘Murdaugh Murders’ crime and corruption saga.

Hopefully, viewers and listeners will see (hear?) through the offending remarks …

Prior to signing off, I reached into our reader mailbag to share a few responses to our coverage … which is always an adventure.

Enjoy the show!

*****

SHOW NOTES

SOUTH CAROLINA POLITICAL UPDATE

Democratic Endorsement Drama

SC1: Is Katie Arrington Going To Spend Her Money?

BLACKFACE SCANDAL

Rural South Carolina Primary Features Familiar Allegation

‘MURDAUGH MURDERS’ UPDATES

‘Mountain Of Evidence’ Piling Up Against Alex Murdaugh

Timing On Indictments?

More Alex Murdaugh Jailhouse Tapes En Route

BOWEN TURNER SAGA

Brad Hutto No Longer Representing Accused Teen Rapist

SECRECY IN SOUTH CAROLINA EDUCATION

Former South Carolina Superintendent Gets $240,000 Buyout

*****

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Via: FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children.

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

