Two Pedestrians Killed In Separate Charleston-Area Crashes

Two pedestrians were killed June 9 in two separate crashes in the Charleston area, according to news releases from the North Charleston Police Department and Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

The first incident occurred in North Charleston on Dorchester Road near Oscar Johnson Drive. The North Charleston Police Department responded to the crash just before 3 p.m. According to a press release, the collision was between a female pedestrian and a box truck.

The female pedestrian was transported to the hospital where she later died. No charges have been filed as the investigation is ongoing.

The second incident happened on Thursday evening. Deputies from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Awendaw area at the intersection of Highway 17 and Seewee Road.

Investigators have determined that the pedestrian, a male, was crossing the highway just before 9:30 p.m. He was struck by a Chevrolet SUV that was traveling northbound. The pedestrian suffered severe injuries and was transported to MUSC where he died Friday morning.

The driver of the SUV was reported to be wearing a seat belt and suffered no injuries. No charges are expected at this time, but this incident is still under investigation by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Services Unit.

The identities of both victims have not been reported, nor has the identities of the drivers.

*****

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Via: Lexington Yankee)

Angela Schumpert is a wife, mother and veteran of the United States Air Force. Originally from Ohio, she is a Buckeye fan and loves college football. Angela loves to write about local hot spots, so if you know of one, let her know! She is the creator of Lexington Yankee Blog.

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

