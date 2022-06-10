Lexington County Deputies Arrest Two Florida Men and One Woman in Drug Bust

Last week, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Drug Enforcement Administration arrested two Florida men and a women in a large drug bust.

Narcotics agents received a tip about drug activity in the area of County Town Drive in Lexington County.

According to Sheriff Jay Koon, “Agents executed search warrants and seized approximately 4,000 grams of cocaine and two handguns.”

Juan Arturo Martinez, 44, is charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful sale or delivery of a pistol, according to arrest warrants.

Juan Arturo Martinez

Rkenneo Augustine Andrews, 35, is charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful sale or delivery of a pistol, according to arrest warrants.

Rkenneo Augustine Andrews

Carmen Lizeth Zapata Antunez, 37, is charged with trafficking cocaine and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants.

Carmen Lizeth Zapata Antunez

All three are being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.

