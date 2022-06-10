Arrest Made In Mass Shooting At America And South Streets In Charleston

Charleston Police have made an arrest in the May 30 mass shooting on America and South streets that left 12 people injured, including three law enforcement officers, according to a news release Friday.

Deljavon Lamat Simmons, 31, of Charleston, was charged with five counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Simmons is being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center and his bond hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday.

On May 30 officers from the Charleston Police Department responded to a loud noise complaint in the area of America and South streets.

When the first officer arrived at the scene, he was immediately greeted with gunfire.

Glass and shrapnel injured the responding officer while his cruiser was being pelted with bullets. Nine people between the ages 17 and 35. Eight of the victims have been treated and released from the hospital. One remains in the hospital but is in stable condition, according to the release.

Two Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputies were injured after being assaulted as they attempted to assist, the release stated.

Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds said, “Frankly, it’s a miracle that no one was killed in this

shooting. We cannot and will not tolerate these kinds of events anywhere in our city, and I commend our

officers on the intensive, ongoing investigation that produced this arrest.”

This is still an on-going investigation. The Charleston Police Department is asking anyone with information to contract the central detective on-duty at 843-743-7200. If you wish to remain anonymous contact the Lowcountry Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

