SC1: New Television Ad Blasts Nancy Mace

Incumbent U.S. congresswoman Nancy Mace is the focus of a blistering new television advertisement launched by supporters of former U.S. president Donald Trump.

The thirty-second ad – entitled “RINO Nancy Mace” – was launched over the weekend by a political action committee called Our American Century.

According to the ad, Mace has voted with über-liberal U.S. congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez 45 percent of the time since arriving in Washington D.C. The ad also hits her for supporting a $40 billion appropriation for Ukraine – and for “co-sponsoring legislation to open an LGBTQ military center.”

Last but not least, the ad slams Mace for being the only South Carolina Republican to “vote to remove Calhoun from statuary hall.”

That’s a reference to Mace’s vote last June to remove a statue of U.S. vice president John C. Calhoun from a special collection housed in the U.S. Capitol. Each state is allowed to contribute a pair of sculptures to the “statuary hall” collection.

South Carolina has provided statutes of Calhoun and Wade Hampton. The Calhoun statute – sculpted by French artist Frederic Ruckstull – was donated to the collection in 1910, according to the office of the Architect of the Capitol (AOC).

Mace has previously addressed her vote to remove the Calhoun statute.

“Our country and South Carolina have moved on from our racist past,” Mace told The (Charleston, S.C.) Post and Courier at the time. “Our Capitol needs to do the same.”

For the most part, Mace and her allies have been on the offensive in this race – which pits her against former state representative Katie Arrington.

Last week, Mace hit Arrington – a former U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) official – with a blistering ad on the issue of her security clearance allegedly being revoked. Meanwhile, one of the political action committees supporting Mace’s reelection bid has an ad up bashing Arrington for her vote in support of a 71 percent gas tax hike back in 2017.

As I have previously reported, the race is significant because it is a proxy war between Trump and his “frenemies” in the GOP establishment – including former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley.

GOP voters head to the polls next Tuesday (June 14, 2022) to cast their ballots in this race. Actually, nearly 30,000 voters have already voted in one of the two major party primary races after the Palmetto State officially entered the early voting era last week.

