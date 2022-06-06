If you caught this week’s edition of the ‘Week in Review,’ you know attorneys Eric Bland and Ronnie Richter of the Bland Richter law firm paid a visit to our studio.

Bland and Richter have played starring roles in the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ crime and corruption saga – and just this week they announced a pair of additional plaintiffs had retained them in connection with the still-unfolding financial crimes component of this ongoing investigation.

Our interview – posted in its unedited entirety above – obviously delved into the Murdaugh saga. But prior to that, it was incredibly interesting to hear Bland and Richter talk about about how they stormed the gates of South Carolina’s chummy clique of well-christened attorneys.

Bland and Richter have chips on their shoulder … having never been part of the “in” crowd.

Not only can I relate to that … I admire it. And I think it’s one of the reasons they have been such effective instruments of justice in this case.

Anyway, I hope everyone enjoys the full rough cut interview …

*****

*****

