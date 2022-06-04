FITSFeed: 6/4/2022

Welcome to a weekend edition of the FITSFeed, our “catch-all” format for news and notes of interest …

ABOUT THAT KRYSTLE MATTHEWS’ TWEET …

(Via: Krystle Matthews for U.S. Senate)

Yesterday afternoon I was forwarded a screenshot of a tweet allegedly “liked” by Democratic state representative Krystle Matthews – who is campaigning for the U.S. Senate this fall against Republican Tim Scott.

Not believing my eyes, I pulled up Matthews’ twitter feed for myself.

What did I find? Um … well …

As you can see, Matthews liked a tweet from a user named “Ceyanna” who wrote that she wanted to have her “coochie sucked so good that my stomach cave in like a CapriSun.”

Yeah. Move over, Shakespeare … the language of love is clearly alive and well in the twenty-first century.

Take a look …

(Click to view)

(Via: Twitter)

Within minutes of exposing this controversial “like,” Matthews tweeted back “it was an accident” – and removed the offending tweet from her feed.

“Oh God cry me a river I’m at a graduation and my phone was in my hand,” she said.

As I noted in my response to Matthews, I am inclined to give her the benefit of the doubt – to the extent there is anything wrong with the desire so eloquently articulated by her Twitter friend.

Ultimately, the dust-up is unlikely to make much of an impact seeing as Scott is the most popular politician in the Palmetto State and Matthews (unlike Jaime Harrison two years ago) has raised next to nothing in her bid to oust him.

EARLY VOTING NUMBERS …

(VIA: GETTY IMAGES)

Early voting kicked off in South Carolina for the first time ever this week – and four days of balloting are already in the books. Thanks to the S.C. Election Commission (SCVotes.gov), we know how many ballots were cast on three of those days.

From Tuesday May 31 through Thursday, June 2, a total of 20,061 early ballots were cast – 6,033 on May 31, 6,944 on June 1 and 7,084 on June 2.

Data from Friday will be released by SCVotes.gov early next week …

Perhaps not surprisingly, early voting is heaviest along the South Carolina coast – where there are a pair of high-profile, hotly contested GOP primaries for the U.S. Congress. Horry County – the epicenter of the state’s seventh congressional district – has drawn 2,571 early ballots so far while Florence County, the second most-populous county in the seventh district, has reported 1,016 early ballots.

In the first congressional district, Beaufort County – a GOP stronghold – has 1,895 early ballots already in the box, while Charleston County has reported receiving 1,158 early ballots already.

Early voting resumes Monday, June 6 and runs through Friday, June 10 (between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. EDT each day). For a list of locations, check out this page hosted by SCVotes.gov.

THE REAL AMANDA CUNNINGHAM?

(Via: Instagram)

Shortly after midnight this morning account which purports to be run by Amanda Cunningham – former wife of ex-congressman Joe Cunningham – fired off a missive challenging the Democratic politician to stop using the couple’s young child as a prop in his latest political campaign.

Joe Cunningham is running for governor of South Carolina against Democratic state senator Mia McLeod – a race which has moved to the front-burner after Cunningham tried (unsuccessfully) to duck debating McLeod.

Anyway, here is the tweet that raised eyebrows …

Could you start by keeping ours safe and removing his face from political ads that go out to the masses? https://t.co/02hRrL24Dj — Amanda Bonfiglio Cunningham (@AmandaBonfigCun) June 4, 2022

I retweeted the missive, although several of my readers were quick to point out there is no proof the Twitter account – which was created just last month – actually belongs to Amanda Cunningham.

Cunningham was the focus of an extensive article on this news outlet two weeks ago – one which has generated significant interest amongst our readers.

So … is it her?

Guess we will have to wait and see …

