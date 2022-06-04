I missed last week’s editions of the ‘Week In Review’ due to illness, but executive editor Liz Farrell and special projects director Dylan Nolan filled in admirably … so before diving into this week’s news, I wanted to say a quick ‘thank you’ to them for stepping up.

There was a ton of news to cover this week, but I am not naïve enough to think the vast majority of you are here for my incisive political commentary – or even my take on the latest developments in the saga of Bowen Turner, the Orangeburg, S.C. accused teen rapist whose case has exposed any number of systemic flaws within South Carolina’s judicial branch of government.

Although, the Turner story continues driving the news as well as driving behind-the-scenes activity in the corridors of power in the Palmetto State …

Still, the big “get” in this week’s show was my exclusive sit-down interview with attorneys Eric Bland and Ronnie Richter of the Bland Richter law firm.

For many in our audience, Bland and Richter are household names given their ongoing involvement in the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ crime and corruption saga. And while we are only posting one segment from my lengthy conversation with the two lawyers in the ‘Week in Review,’ you won’t have to wait long for the rest.

Look for the full interview with Bland and Richter to be posted tomorrow (Sunday, June 5, 2022) as a standalone video …

SHOW NOTES …

BOWEN TURNER COMMUNITY FAIL

System’s Failure Built On Community Failure

SC CRIME WAR

Midlands Gang Leaders Meet With Law Enforcement

Feds Roll Out New Violent Crime Strategy In South Carolina

PARTISAN PRIMARY NEWS (DEMOCRATS)

Joe Cunningham Bows To The Pressure

SC Democrats Struggle To Contain ‘Debate-Gate’

PARTISAN PRIMARY NEWS (REPUBLICANS)

Nancy Mace, GOP Allies Unload On Katie Arrington

South Carolina GOP Ballot Questions Face Scrutiny

SC1: Poll Shows Neck-And-Neck Race

SC7: Poll Shows Big Lead For MAGA Challenger



ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Via: FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children.

