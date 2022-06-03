22-Year-Old Upstate Man Arrested After Multiple School-Shooting Threats

Jonathan Trent Patterson, 22, of Belton, has been charged in a federal complaint for electronically transmitting multiple shooting threats relating to several schools in Anderson County, according to a news release Friday morning from the United States Attorney’s Office District of South Carolina.

“I want to first let everyone in the Upstate know that we are not aware of any physical harm that occurred as a result of these threats, and the suspect is in custody and thus at this time does not pose a danger to the community,” said U.S. Attorney Corey F. Ellis.

“While these charges speak for themselves, this office aggressively investigates and, where appropriate, prosecutes threats of violence and acts of violence. This is especially true when anyone threatens harm against our schools, and recent events confirm these threats must be taken seriously. Responding to these cases requires a team approach, and I especially want to thank our partners at the FBI and Sheriff Chad McBride and the rest of the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.”

Patterson will appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kevin F. McDonald at 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Carroll A. Campbell Jr. U.S. Courthouse.

The case is being investigated by the FBI and the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Max Cauthen and Everett E. McMillian are prosecuting the case.

*****

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Via: Provided)

Liz Farrell is the new executive editor at FITSNews. She was named 2018’s top columnist in the state by South Carolina Press Association and is back after taking a nearly two-year break from corporate journalism to reclaim her soul. Email her at [email protected] or tweet her @ElizFarrell.

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

