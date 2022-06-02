5 Children Found Unresponsive Inside Vehicle in North Charleston

On Thursday morning, the North Charleston Police responded to 2000 McMillian Ave. in response to a vehicle that had five children inside who were unresponsive, according to a news release.

When law enforcement arrived at 11:33 a.m., the children — whose ages are unknown — were removed from the vehicle and taken to a nearby business. Residents in the area and officers provided life-saving measures until EMS and the North Charleston Fire Department arrived.

The temperature at the time was approaching 90 degrees.

The children were all transported to a local hospital. They are reported to be in stable condition at this time. At least one adult responsible for the children was reported to be at the scene.

Investigators seized the vehicle and with the help of the North Charleston Fire Department the vehicle was tested.

After the vehicle was running for five minutes, dangerous levels of carbon monoxide and Hydrogen Cyanide were present inside the vehicle. Both chemicals are a product of vehicle exhaust.

Law enforcement continues to investigate this incident.