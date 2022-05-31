Charleston Shooting Leaves Multiple People Injured; Officers Hurt Trying to Secure Scene

Multiple people were injured in a shooting late Monday night in downtown Charleston that left several in critical condition.

Three law enforcement officers were also injured at the scene.

Charleston Police responded to the area of America and South streets around 11:40 p.m. for a noise complaint. Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds stated that the responding officer was immediately fired upon.

The officer was treated and released from the hospital. It is unclear how the officer was injured.

Large crowds that were gathering at the shooting location were making it difficult for responding emergency vehicles to reach victims, according to a police report

Charleston County Sheruff’s Office deputies were asked to assist and, after arriving to the scene, two deputies were assaulted by two people in a crowd that had gathered in the area of Mary Street.

Ayesha Saleemah Mcgee, 26, of North Charleston was charged with third-degree assault and battery after “body slamming” a deputy. That deputy sustained a minor head wound.

Tahira Mcgee, 50, also of North Charleston was charged with second-degree assault and battery and resisting arrest, after hitting another deputy in the face. The deputy had to be treated at the hospital for a scratched cornea and facial lacerations.

Roads surrounding the incident locations remained closed for several hours while law enforcement, including South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, processed the crime scene. They did not reopen until 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The investigation is still ongoing.