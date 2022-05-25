Former SC School Resource Officer Charged With Soliciting Student Over Instagram

A former school resource officer for the Lancaster Police Department was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of soliciting a minor, according to a news release from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Justin’e Hatfield, 34, of Heath Springs is accused of “knowingly communicating” with a minor during a “live, Instagram video chat session on May 13 while performing the sexual activity of masturbation” in the viewing presence of the minor, according to a SLED affidavit.

Hatfield was familiar with the victim and knew she was under the age of 18, according to the affidavit.

The video chat session was screen-recorded and a copy of it was given to SLED. The incident occurred in Lancaster County.

“Hatfield was identified by law enforcement officers who were familiar with him as the person on the video recording.”

Hatfield was booked Wednesday at the Lancaster County Detention Center, according to SLED.

The case will be prosecuted by the 6th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

