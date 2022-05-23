Oconee County Councilman Charged with Domestic Violence and Unlawful Neglect of a Child

On May 13th, Oconee County Councilman Matthew Durham, 38, who ran on a platform of integrity, was arrest and charged with domestic violence in the second degree and unlawful neglect of a dhild.

According the the arrest warrants from South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Durham is alleged to have committed multiple acts of domestic violence between 2020 and 2021 in the presence of two minor children.

In one instance, a child stepped in to try to intervene and protect the victim, according to the warrants.

Durham is a first-term councilman and a resident of Mountain Rest.

In May 2020, he was interviewed by Independent Mail. When asked why South Carolina residents should vote for him, Durham said the following:

“I am a Christian, conservative, family man and a lifetime Republican. I am pro-Trump, pro-life and pro-gun. Having two young children, it is vital to me that they grow up in a thriving Oconee County that is aligned with solid conservative, Christian values. A county that can provide good, well-paying jobs for them when they come of age.“

SLED was asked to investigate the matter by Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw. The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

