Florence Deputy Charged with Three Counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

A deputy with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office was charged last week with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in the second degree.

Documents revealed that on May 10th, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office received information that Deputy Jonathon Christopher Bessenger was involved in possible criminal activity. The matter was then referred to the Internal Affairs unit with the sheriff’s office, which briefly interviewed Bessenger and determined the matter needed to be investigated by South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Bessenger was terminated that same day, according to a memo obtained by FITSNews.

Florence County Sheriff’s Office Memo

Bessenger, 24 of Florence, was arrested after it was was determined he allegedly possessed an obscene video with a minor engaged in sexual activity on his personal cellphone, according to a release from SLED.

He also allegedly used “SnapChat” to exploit unknown minors by participating in group “chat” where he received and distributed obscene photographs and/or videos. These offenses took place between July 2020 and December 2021, according to warrants dated May 11.

The case will be prosecuted by the 12th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

*****

*****

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Via: Lexington Yankee)

Angela Schumpert is a wife, mother and veteran of the United States Air Force. Originally from Ohio, she is a Buckeye fan and loves college football. Angela loves to write about local hot spots, so if you know of one, let her know! She is the creator of Lexington Yankee Blog.

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

