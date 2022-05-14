The saga of Bowen Turner dominated headlines this week as the accused teen rapist from Orangeburg, South Carolina was arrested (again) – and as victims and their families used his case to push for long-overdue reform of the Palmetto State’s badly broken “justice” system.

The victims’ rights rally at the S.C. State House was a shot across the bow of the status quo … with state lawmakers suddenly feeling sustained pressure to put a stop to their notoriously corrupt method of screening and electing judges.

Stay tuned for much more on this reform push in the weeks to come …

In other news, there are major developments in the cold case of Brittanee Drexel, a New York teen who vanished without a trace from Myrtle Beach, S.C. on April 25, 2009. Earlier this month, 62-year-old Raymond Douglas Moody of Georgetown was arrested on an obstruction of justice charge. Moody was named as a “person of interest” in connection with the Drexel disappearance more than a decade ago.

A press conference has been scheduled for this coming Monday (May 16, 2022) at which authorities in Georgetown County are expected to provide an update more than thirteen years in the making.

In the latest ‘Murdaugh Murders’ crime and corruption news, a South Carolina circuit court judge rejected efforts by lawyers for Alex Murdaugh to restore control of the disgraced attorney’s finances to him and his family. Since November, Murdaugh’s assets have been controlled by a pair of court-appointed receivers in an effort to prevent him from disposing of funds allegedly stolen from multiple victims.

As I noted in the video above, though, we are expecting much bigger Murdaugh-related news very soon …

