Earlier this week, our news outlet welcomed Bluffton, South Carolina lawyer Lauren Martel into our studio to discuss her campaign for attorney general of the Palmetto State.

Martel is challenging third-term incumbent Alan Wilson, who is seeking another four years as South Carolina’s top prosecutor. Both candidates are running as Republicans.

Because no Democrat filed for this statewide office, the winner of the GOP primary election next month will be unopposed in the November general election. In other words, this head-to-head race is for all the proverbial marbles.

Martel, who toyed with running for superintendent of education instead of attorney general, said she settled on the prosecutorial post because it afforded her a greater opportunity to advocate on behalf of citizens and taxpayers.

As we move closer to the June 14, 2022 partisan primary date, count on this news outlet to sit down with candidates in other statewide, congressional and local races to hear why they are running – and why they believe they deserve your vote.

We also hope to have attorney general Wilson pay us a visit at some point prior to the primary …

*****

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Via: FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children.

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

