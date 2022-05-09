Letter: SC House Candidate Calls On Lawmakers To Invoke Sine Die Resolution

Dear Editor,

While all conservative Christians can be encouraged that the Supreme Court may be willing to overturn the egregious Roe v. Wade opinion, the fact of the matter is the most likely course will be to turn over the decision to the states.

Therefore I am calling on all conservatives in the House to demand that the sine die resolution, which controls what legislation can be considered after general session ends next week, include a provision to pass an abortion ban.

For too long, Republicans in the legislature have waffled on the issue of protecting unborn life by hiding behind the federal court rulings. Instead they have passed weak, timid bills so they can claim to be pro-life without actually passing anything of substance.

When the ‘Heartbeat Bill’ was introduced in the House, our representatives failed to strengthen the bill or remove exceptions. If Roe v. Wade is overturned next month, abortion will still be legal in South Carolina.

Not only did my opponent, Randy Ligon, refuse to support an amendment to remove exceptions, he has consistently voted to fund Planned Parenthood and use taxpayer money to pay for abortions in the state budget.

We need courageous representatives who is willing to fight for life, liberty, and our conservative principles.

Sincerely,

Mark Corral

York County, South Carolina

Editor’s Note: Corral is challenging incumbent state representative Randy Ligon for S.C. House District 43 in York and Chester Counties.

