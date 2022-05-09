Guest Column: Truth To Trolls

by PRIOLEAU ALEXANDER || Will Folks allowing me to write for Fitsnews.com is a great honor. I’ve long been an admirer of his publication, and their coverage of South Carolina news far exceeds all three of the state’s daily newspapers combined. Their coverage of the Murdaugh murders is worthy of a Pulitzer Prize, if the Pulitzer Prize wasn’t a self-congratulatory circle jerk for dying media.

I thought my favorite part of writing for Fitsnews would be the ability to opine more frequently — to share to some ideas for readers to ponder.

But, I was wrong. Sharing my thoughts isn’t the best part — not by a long shot. It’s the shrieking diatribes the trolls make in the comment section.

Who are these people, and why are they so angry? They pervade every aspect of social media except Facebook, because there people have to use actual names. Hiding behind an anonymous user-name, these digital bad-asses rage without thinking, and insult anyone who is different than them.

What happen to the days of the 60’s liberals? The party of inclusion? The philosophy of free speech? The free spirits who struggled against corporate and governmental overreach?

After writing that I was a Southerner and suspicious of the federal government, someone called “Bible Thumper” opined my family was probably “poor white day laborers hoping to one day own slaves, whose one boast they could make was that at least they were not slaves themselves.”

How can you not respect that pithy insight?

If they feel called to rage, I guess I should give them some stuff to rage about … some facts they don’t want to hear, but need to. Let’s get going:

— Donald Trump is not the President, so you can quit whining about him. Why would Biden run for President if he didn’t have solutions for all the “problems” Trump created? He wanted to be the leader of the Free World, and now he is. Trump isn’t even on Twitter… his opinion on things is censored.

— There are only two genders. There are many opinions about sexuality and what kind of sexual friction one prefers, but there are only two genders. Check your plumbing.

— Racism of low expectations is racism. Minorities aren’t helpless pets who need your white savior assistance. In 2022, they can succeed without quotas and affirmative action. That is, of course, based on the belief they are equal to other men—which they are.

— Telling children they are inherently racist is evil. Doing so is grooming the child to self-loath themselves, their parents, and their nation.

— Any neurologist in the United States would tell you Joe Biden is experiencing dementia. This has nothing to do with his politics—it’s his obvious symptoms. And no, it’s not because he has a “speech impediment” or “used to stutter.” Listen to a speech by Joe Biden four years ago, and compare it to today.

— Teaching children about sexual behavior before they even know what sex is evil. Doing so confuses them, and leads them to question their sexuality before their brains can even comprehend the idea of a penis and a vagina.

— The BLM Global Network is the definition of corruption. The Charity Watch executive director wrote they are “Like a giant ghost ship full of treasure drifting in the night with no captain, no discernible crew, and no clear direction.”

— The Russia Collusion Hoax aimed at President Trump was a lie, and no evidence has ever been put forward to support it. On the contrary, felonies were committed by the Hillary campaign, the FBI, and the DOJ. Nothing will happen, because Congress’ corruption—left and right—knows no end, and they are in collusion with the Deep State.

— Welfare destroyed the Black family, which in the 60’s was the most stable family unit. Paying people to have babies and demanding they remain unmarried to receive ongoing assistance doesn’t help them break free from the chains of poverty… it imprisons them.

— Joe Biden is on video tape laughing that he threatened to withhold money from Ukraine if they didn’t fire the prosecutor investigating Hunter’s sugar daddy, Burisma. President Trump was impeached for asking the president of Ukraine to look into that firing.

— The cost of fuel—which was skyrocketing before the Russia-Ukraine war— is entirely President Biden’s fault, and it impacts the poor the most.

— The laws of thermodynamics prove electric cars (charged by power from a coal-fired plant) are a sham, and can never work using less gross energy than gas/diesel powered cars. (Thermo-dynamics can be searched on the Internet).

— Martin Luther King dreamed of a day when his children would be judged on the content of their character, not the color of their skin. Progressives have made a laughing stock of his dream, by demanding everything by judged by the color of one’s skin.

— Safe spaces, trigger warnings, and crying rooms are pathetic, and an embarrassment to the memory of the American men and women who carved this nation out of wilderness… as well as the men and women of all races that won WWII.

— Cloth masks did not prevent the spread of Covid. The CDC knew this, and finally admitted it.

— Covid vaccines are not approved by the FDA—they are approved under “emergency” usage. The Big Pharma companies are exempt from any and all negative side-effects.

— During the debates, candidate Kamela Harris told candidate Joe Biden she “believed” the woman who said she was raped by Biden. Harris has never recanted that statement, thus logic would lead us to the VPOTUS thinks the POTUS is a rapist.

— Joe Biden announced the new Supreme Court Justice would be a black “woman,” yet Ketanje Brown Jackson stated she couldn’t define the word “woman” because she’s not a biologist.

— The Paris Climate Accords cannot slow “man-made” climate change with China and India being exempt from making changes.

— Math isn’t racist because it “demands resources.” Almost every significant mathematic discovery was made using paper or a chalkboard.

In the end, facts are mean little buggers … they just sit there, being true. Feelings do not scare them, because a fact is a fact. There’s no such thing as “my truth” and “your truth.” One of us is wrong.

If you believe the truth is different than I do, prove it. Use facts. Use logic. Use 5,000 years of recorded history, and explain how your beliefs — developed over the last 30 years — trump all of mankind’s collective wisdom throughout history. Address the actual words in this opinion piece. And please, don’t reference The View as a source.

It really shouldn’t be that hard — I mean, how smart can I be? I come from “poor white day laborers hoping to one day own slaves, whose one boast they could make was that at least they were not slaves themselves.”

