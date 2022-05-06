Former Bank CEO Russell Laffitte Has Checked Himself Into Jail

The former CEO of Palmetto State Bank who stands accused of conspiring with disgraced Hampton County attorney Alex Murdaugh checked himself into Kershaw County Detention Center early Friday morning — mere hours before his bond hearing is scheduled to be held.

Russell Lucius Laffitte was indicted April 14 by the state grand jury on 21 charges of conspiring with Murdaugh to steal nearly $2 million from clients to whom he had a duty to protect.

To read more about Laffitte’s alleged role in Murdaugh’s alleged schemes, click here.

Laffitte is expected to appear at a bond hearing around 9:30 a.m. today. FITSNews will keep you updated.

