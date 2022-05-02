York County SCGOP Chairman Arrested

The chairman of the York County, South Carolina Republican party was arrested on Monday morning, according to jail records obtained by this news outlet.

Ben Ignatowicz was arrested by agents of the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and charged with unlawful neglect of a child or “helpless person.”

According to a probable cause affidavit accompanying a warrant for his arrest, Ignatowicz “hit/ spanked” a child over whom he had temporary custody on their “bare bottom” which “caused bruising.” The incident – which occurred “on or about March 27, 2021” took place while Ignatowicz was “frustrated,” the affidavit added.

Upon being shown a picture of the bruising he allegedly caused to the child, Ignatowicz reportedly told investigators he “agree(d) it was excessive.”

Ignatowicz, 33, was booked at the Moss justice center in York County. His case will be prosecuted by the office of S.C. seventh circuit solicitor Barry Barnette – who handles cases in neighboring Cherokee County.

Ordinarily, this case would have gone to the office of S.C. sixteenth circuit solicitor Kevin Brackett for prosecution. However, given his status as a GOP elected official in York County, Brackett obviously felt pursuing charges against the chairman of his own local party was a bad idea.

The investigation into Ignatowicz was conducted by SLED at the request of the York County sheriff’s office. That agency is led by Kevin Tolson, another independently elected York County Republican.

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, Ignatowicz is considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as he may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to the charge.

