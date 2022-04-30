It was a big week for news in South Carolina as Mandy Matney, Liz Farrell and Will Folks broke a trio of big exclusives related to the still-unraveling ‘Murdaugh Murders’ crime and corruption saga.

Will and Liz discussed all of these new developments in depth in our increasingly popular ‘Week in Review’ segment … which recaps the big stories we broke (or covered) over the previous seven days.

We also took a closer look at the latest developments in the still-unfolding Bowen Turner saga – with Farrell and Folks offering their takes on where that story could be headed. Also, I am continuing to work on our documentary of the Bowen Turner saga as a case study in South Carolina’s “injustice system.”

Finally, there’s a new sheriff in the South Carolina House of Representatives – but unlike the “Queen’s coronation” coverage provided by the Palmetto State’ mainstream media, Will came loaded for bear when it comes to assessing his potential impact on a host of important outcomes in the Palmetto State.

Here are the show notes and don’t forget you can now access the show on Apple and Spotify …

SHOW NOTES

MURDAUGH MURDERS

High-Velocity Impact Spatter Directly Ties Alex Murdaugh To Double Homicide, Sources Say

Maggie Murdaugh Was ‘Lured’ To Moselle On The Night Of Her Murder, Sources Say

Murdaugh Murders: Grand Jury Was Probing Alex Murdaugh’s Finances Prior To Moselle Homicides

What Can Blood Spatter Tell Us? Forensic Expert Explains

Alex Murdaugh Paid $110K For A Funeral Home In 2020? That Seems … Unusual

BOWEN TURNER NOT OFF THE HOOK YET?

Bowen Turner Saga: It’s Not Over

Bowen Turner Case: Family Of Dallas Stoller Launches Petition

Solicitor Seeks Sanctions For Bowen Turner’s Numerous And Flagrant Violations

STATE HOUSE SHAKE UP

South Carolina House: The Dominos Are About To Fall

South Carolina State House: Meet The New Boss

Once again, please do not hesitate to share your comments and criticisms (constructive or otherwise). Each one of them helps us improve the product we are cranking out.

To share your feedback, email me ([email protected]) or tweet to me (@DNolan2000).

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Via: Coleman Rojhan)

Dylan Nolan is the director of special projects at FITSNews. He graduated from the Darla Moore school of business in 2021 with an accounting degree. Dylan primarily covers education when he isn’t producing video content. Got a tip or story idea for Dylan? Email him here. You can also engage him socially @DNolan2000.

