When the FITSNews’ team first became aware there was high-velocity impact spatter directly tying Alex Murdaugh to the double homicide at Moselle, we undertook an effort to learn everything we could about the forensic analysis of crime scenes.

Mandy Matney and Liz Farrrell were fortunate to have the opportunity to speak with Linda Chiu Rourke. Rourke is a Lecturer of Criminalistics at The City University of New York (CUNY)’s John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

Rourke discussed how law enforcement might interpret the evidence found on a crime scene – providing a thorough breakdown of the depth of insights that this type of analysis can provide (as well as the limits of the types of conclusions that can be drawn from this evidence).

Investigators with the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and prosecutors in the office of state attorney general Alan Wilson appear to be closer to filing charges in the homicide.

Understanding just how the available evidence could be presented in a courtroom is likely to be increasingly important in the weeks to come …

*****

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Via: Coleman Rojhan)

Dylan Nolan is the director of special projects at FITSNews. He graduated from the Darla Moore school of business in 2021 with an accounting degree. Dylan primarily covers education when he isn’t producing video content. Got a tip or story idea for Dylan? Email him here. You can also engage him socially @DNolan2000.

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

