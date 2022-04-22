Liens Against Murdaugh Properties Canceled; Buyers Lined Up For Moselle, Edisto Beach House

The 1,700-acre hunting property where Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were murdered in June 2021 and the Edisto Beach house where Maggie lived at the time of her death are now free to be sold.

On Tuesday, the family of Mallory Beach filed a cancelation of the Lis Pendens that were placed on the two very valuable assets that Alex Murdaugh was set to inherit from his wife. This removes liens that effectively prevented “the wasting and illegal transfer” of both properties.

Beach was killed in 2019 when a boat driven by Paul Murdaugh plowed into a bridge in Beaufort County. Her family has been suing Alex Murdaugh and others since that time.

In February, FITSNews was first to report that the property known as “Moselle” — which comprises six tracts in Hampton and Colleton counties — had two buyers lined up to purchase it prior to it being publicly listed.

Shortly after our story published, an online listing for the property appeared on the website of Crosby Land Company in Walterboro. The property was listed at $3.9 million and appeared to have been rebranded as ”Cross Swamp Farm.” See the listing here.

The incident raised questions about whether John Marvin Murdaugh — the younger brother of Alex Murdaugh, who was appointed to serve as personal representative for Maggie Murdaugh’s estate — was orchestrating a secret deal that prioritized expediency over maximizing profit. Questions were also raised about the broker’s and buyers’ connections to the Murdaughs.

In an interview with The Island Packet, John Marvin Murdaugh said he wanted to clear up rumors that his role as personal representative was part of a scheme to help his older brother.

The proceeds from the property’s sale ultimately benefit Alex Murdaugh’s creditors — whether it is those with lawsuits against him, or former clients whose settlements he’s accused of stealing.

The Edisto Beach house was put on the market more recently for $920,000.

Sources tell FITSNews that both properties are under contract for “fair prices” that are higher than what the Murdaughs initially planned to get for them.

Last year, after a so-called “murder for hire” incident involving Alex Murdaugh in September, lawyers representing clients with claims against him put up legal roadblocks that prevented Moselle and the beach house from being sold.

At the time, sources told FITSNews that there was evidence the Murdaughs were moving quickly to move, hide and liquidate assets.

In January, John Marvin Murdaugh filed motions seeking the right to sell the land, with its large home, ample kennel space and alleged air strip, saying he felt like he was being held “hostage” by the plaintiffs.

Columbia attorney Eric Bland — who represents the family of Gloria Satterfield — withdrew his lis pendens in February.

The hold-out was Allendale attorney Mark Tinsley, who represents the Beach family, as well as other passengers who were injured in the boat crash.

In canceling the liens Tuesday, Tinsley included language that pointed to the behind-the-scenes issues connected to the sale: “The Plaintiff is satisfied these sales are above board and proper.”

The filing notes that the court-appointed co-receivers — who are combing through Alex Murdaugh’s finances to account for all his assets — had “overseen and participated in plans to sell these properties.”

