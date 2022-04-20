As I listened to last week’s episode of the Murdaugh Murders podcast, I was impressed by co-host Liz Farrell’s background on two major players in the Bowen Turner saga – South Carolina circuit court judge Markley Dennis Jr. and deputy second circuit solicitor David Miller.

I gave Liz a call and asked if she would be willing to delve further into these two key individuals. Liz agreed under the condition that I give her a few more days to continue researching the two men.

As I spoke with her this morning, Liz made it clear her research had exposed a pattern of controversial sentencing spanning decades.

Liz and I also discussed the ethical dilemma faced by prosecutors who hope to be appointed to judgeships when they prosecute cases against defendants represented by lawyer-legislators.

Our conversation ended with some thoughts on how we can avoid decades more legal déjà-vu by delivering victims the justice they deserve.

