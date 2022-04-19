Greenville County Deputies Arrest 28-Year-Old Man In Weekend Murder

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office‘s Homicide Unit has arrested a 28-year-old Greer man in the murder of Ja’Tyius Grady.

Grady, 23, was shot and killed the evening of April 16, outside of Spring Grove Apartments on Boling Road Extension in Taylors, according to a release from the Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday evening, deputies with the Sheriff’s Office’s Fugitive Apprehension and Special Investigations Team arrested Elex Tyrell Gregory in Anderson County.

Gregory was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after investigators learned he shot and killed Ja’Tyius Grady following a dispute. Investigators learned that Gregory and the victim knew each other; however, the motive for the shooting is still under investigation, according to the release.

