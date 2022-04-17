At Least 9 Injured In Shooting At Hampton County Nightclub

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information is available.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an Easter morning shooting at a Hampton County nightclub.

At least nine people were shot, according to a statement from SLED. No fatalities have been reported at this time.

The shooting occurred at an “Easter Bash” at a club in the Furman area, according to sources.

SLED was requested to investigate by the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office.

This is the second mass shooting to occur in South Carolina in as many days.

On Saturday afternoon, 12 people were injured in a shooting at the Columbiana Centre Mall in Columbia. Ten people were shot, two were hurt in the resulting stampede as shoppers ran for their lives. There were no fatalities.