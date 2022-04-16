It was another tremendously busy week at FITSNews, which made for yet another jam-packed edition of our increasingly popular ‘Week in Review’ segment.

We kicked off this week with more coverage of the still-unfolding Bowen Turner saga, which has sparked a national uproar and additional attention on South Carolina’s “Injustice” system.

Stay tuned for much more on the Turner story in the coming days, as our director of special projects Dylan Nolan and I work on a mini-documentary related to this flagrant miscarriage of justice.

In the meantime, here are the show notes from this week’s installment …

SHOW NOTES

BOWEN TURNER SAGA

What When Wrong in Bowen Turner Case?

Another Shady Character Gets Bond In South Carolina

EDUCATION DEBATE

South Carolina Superintendent Candidates Face Off In South Carolina Lowcountry

South Carolina Superintendent Candidates (Full Debate)

MURDAUGH MURDERS UPDATES

Pressure Mounting On Stephen Smith Case

Forensic Team Rises To The Challenge (Full Interview)

Murdaugh Financial Probe Metastasizing

Former Bank CEO Puts His Home On The Market

Richland County Makes Stunning Reversal On Murdaugh Jailhouse Calls

ELON MUSK AND TWITTER

Elon Musk Offers To Buy Twitter For $41.4 Billion

