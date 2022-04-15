FITSFeed: 4/15/2022

Welcome to a Good Friday edition of FITSFeed, our recently introduced format which focuses on news briefs, reader feedback and other stuff I probably would have posted on social media had it not decided to piss me off.

Of course there is potentially good news on the social media front … so stay tuned.

Maybe I will be reengaging beyond auto-posts and random emoji retweets in the very near future.

In the meantime, let’s get to the feed …

Got something for this segment? Please email me.

*****

THE FEED …

10:00 a.m. EST – BEAUFORT COUNTY SHERIFF UPDATE

(Via: Will Folks/ FITSNews)

In covering the GOP superintendent of education debate in Bluffton, South Carolina last night, my news team stumbled into a mini-debate between the two candidates for sheriff of Beaufort County.

Well, a debate gauntlet anyway …

Veteran incumbent sheriff P.J. Tanner – who is seeking a seventh, four-year term in office – challenged his GOP primary rival JoJo Woodward to hold “weekly debates” ahead of the June 14, 2022 election during impromptu remarks delivered to Beaufort Republicans just before the superintendent’s forum.

“You’ve been running from me,” Tanner told Woodward.

I spoke personally with both candidates – and representatives of their campaigns – and offered to bring the FITSNews team back to Bluffton to host a debate between the two of them.

I’ll keep readers posted as to whether we can secure commitments to such a forum …

*****

9:55 a.m. EST – THE LATEST ON ELON MUSK AND TWITTER …

Here is a great take on the story from Matt Taibbi …

And here is an even better take on the need for new leadership at Twitter by Jonathan Turley.

*****

9:34 a.m. EST – GREETINGS FROM BLUFFTON

(Via: Will Folks/ FITSNews)

Director of special projects Dylan Nolan and I took a trip down to Bluffton, S.C. last night to watch Beaufort County Republican Party (BCGOP) host a debate featuring the “Republican” candidates for state superintendent of education.

Well, four of them anyway …

To read our recap of the debate, click here.

Meanwhile, stay tuned for the complete video from the forum … as well as select clips featuring specific exchanges.

*****

9:10 a.m. EST – TODAY’S TUNEAGE

(Via: YouTube)

“It has to be Good Friday …”

*****

