FITSFeed: 4/13/2022

11:11 a.m. EDT – FBI WARNS OF CHILD ‘SEXTORTION’ SCAM

As if people needed anything else to worry about during these uncertain times, the Columbia, S.C. field office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) issued a warning to parents and caregivers across the Palmetto State on Monday about a “rise in nationwide incidents involving the sextortion of children over the internet.”

According to the agency, it has “received increased reports of adults on social media and online gaming systems, posing as adolescents, who coerce children to produce sexual images and videos, and then extort money from them.”

“After they have sent the material, the predator informs them that they will post the content online if the victim does not send money,” the FBI release (.pdf) continued.

Most targeted by these scammers are males between the ages of 14 and 17 years old, according to the release.

Victims of sextortion scams are encouraged to contact the FBI Columbia field office at 803-551-4200, the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (1-800-THE-LOST) or cybertipline.org).

10:55 a.m. EDT – NEWBERRY WOMAN ARRESTED

She stands accused of third degree assault against a four-year-old child …

10:08 a.m. EDT – NEW ‘MURDAUGH MURDERS’ PODCAST RELEASED

Our news director Mandy Matney has just released the latest edition of her ‘Murdaugh Murders’ podcast. This week’s edition shifts gears a bit and focuses on the travesty of justice that took place last week in Orangeburg, S.C. – namely the case of 19-year-old accused rapist Bowen Turner.

You can read more about that story here …

For Matney’s podcast page, click here.

9:50 a.m. EDT – NOT-SO-CHARMING COVERAGE

Dear Editor,

The “Southern Charm” article and related pictures weren’t a story at all. The minimal time you put into this article was a waste of time when you could have been working on a story (stories) worthy of the craftsmanship that caused me to subscribe to your outlet. This article was not fit for FITSNews. And the pictures were gratuitous and way overdone.

-James Massey

FROM THE EDITOR …

James: I appreciate the feedback. The pictures were (are) on Hanna Powers’ Instagram page. As for your critique of the content, I certainly understand where you are coming from. All I can say is this: I will put my body of work up against the work of any journalist in this state – any day of the week (including yesterday).

9:31 a.m. EDT – FIRST CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT UPDATE

Katie Arrington – former U.S. president Donald Trump’s choice to unseat incumbent GOP congresswoman Nancy Mace in South Carolina’s first congressional district – posted her latest fundraising numbers this week.

According to a release from her campaign, Arrington raised $807,000 during the first seven weeks of her campaign and has $750,000 cash on hand. Her initial quarterly total included “a $500,000 investment by Arrington,” according to the release.

“I have decided to put $500,000 into my campaign, a demonstration of my commitment to ensuring our district is represented by someone who will advance the America First agenda,” Arrington said.

“Our campaign is well funded and has the necessary resources to ensure voters know Nancy Mace stabbed President Trump in the back and sold them out,” she added.

Last week, Mace announced a haul of $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2022 – bringing her total for the election cycle to $4.2 million . Mace has an estimated $2.3 million on hand to spend.

The GOP primary election for this seat is scheduled for June 14, 2022.

The winner of the GOP primary will square off in the November 2022 election against Annie Andrews – a pediatrician from Mount Pleasant, S.C. Andrews was the only Democrat to file for this seat, which was redrawn to the benefit of “Republican” candidates last December.

9:17 a.m. EDT – TODAY’S TUNEAGE

“The story’s getting old now …”

