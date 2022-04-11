South Carolina Deputy, Victims’ Advocate Arrested

A former deputy and victims’ advocate with the Clarendon County, South Carolina sheriff’s office was arrested and charged with embezzlement and misconduct in office late last week. According to a news release from the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), 34-year-old Sabrina Mellerson of Manning, S.C. was arrested on Friday (April 8, 2022) after she reportedly confessed to stealing thousands of dollars linked to a sex offender registry.

According to a probable cause affidavit accompanying a warrant for her arrest, Mellerson was responsible for administering the sex offender registry in Clarendon County.

“While serving in that position (she) did take cash payments collected from sex offender registrants and use those funds for her personal use,” the affidavit noted.

These cash payments were supposed to have been deposited at the Clarendon County treasurer’s office.

She is charged with embezzlement of public funds with a value of less than $10,000 and misconduct in office.

Last Thursday (April 7, 2022), Mellerson confessed to SLED agents what she had done, the affidavit continued.

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, Mellerson is considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as she may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to any of the charges filed against her.

Based on her confession, though, it would appear as though some sort of plea deal is imminent.

Mellerson was investigated by SLED at the request of sheriff Tim Baxley. She was booked at the Clarendon County detention center. Her case will be prosecuted by the office of S.C. third circuit solicitor Ernest A. Finney III.

*****

THE RELEASE/ WARRANTS …

(Via: SLED)

*****

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Via: FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children. Oh, and unlike some leaders in the S.C. General Assembly, he knows how to tie a Windsor knot.

*****

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

