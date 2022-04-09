It was a very busy week at FITSNews which, of course, made for a very busy edition of our ‘Week in Review’ segment – one of my favorite new offerings on our expanded platform.

Director of special projects Dylan Nolan continues to refine this weekly show – and this week he also stepped in front of the cameras to discuss a recent story he filed. Additionally, we got an update from executive editor Liz Farrell on her latest piece – which uncovered yet another layer of institutional deception in the still-unraveling ‘Murdaugh Murders’ crime and corruption saga.

Our big story, though, was the absolute mockery of justice which took place in Orangeburg, S.C. yesterday morning involving the case(s) of 19-year-old Bowen Turner. After you watch this week’s episode, you’ll see why this story is set to dominate our coverage in the week ahead …

SHOW NOTES

BOWEN TURNER CASE EXPOSES SOUTH CAROLINA ‘INJUSTICE’ SYSTEM

Yet Another Flagrant Miscarriage Of Justice In South Carolina

MURDAUGH MURDERS CRIME AND CORRUPTION SAGA

Alex Murdaugh Sent Clients To Palmetto State Bank For High-Interest, Pre-Settlement Loans

SOUTH CAROLINA FIRST CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT PROXY WAR

Katie Arrington Files Lawsuit Against Department Of Defense

Nancy Mace Boasts Huge Haul

Katie Arrington Vehicular Drama – There Is A Police Report

Pot Politics Enters GOP Proxy War

CAROLINA PANTHERS PROJECT IN DEEP TROUBLE

South Carolina’s Deal With Carolina Panthers Is In Jeopardy

DYLAN GETS ‘BUCK NEKKID’

The ‘Bare Naked’ Book In South Carolina Kindergarten Classroom

As always, please do not hesitate to share your comments and criticisms (constructive or otherwise). Each one of them helps us improve the product we are cranking out – and I am grateful for any and all responses (even the not-so-nice ones).

“Don’t hold back … because the sharper your hot takes are, the better our takes are going to be in the future,” I noted back in November when we started launching video content. “And the better we do our job, the better off this state’s marketplace of ideas is going to be.”

To share your feedback, email me ([email protected]) but more importantly email Dylan ([email protected]) or tweet to him (@DNolan2000).

Thanks again for listening and we will see you all next week …

