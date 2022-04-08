Maggie Murdaugh’s Edisto House Will Be Going On The Market Soon

The Murdaugh family appears to be attempting to sell another property that was owned by the late Maggie Murdaugh before she was murdered in Colleton County, South Carolina last June.

The family’s beach home at 3606 Big Bay Drive in Edisto Beach will be on the market soon, according to an internal Realtor email provided to FITSNews.

The 4-bedroom, 3-bedroom property was listed online as “coming soon” for $920,000.

Maggie and Alex Murdaugh purchased the 2,368-square foot home in 2002 for $415,000.

At the time of her death, Maggie Murdaugh owed $208,529.46 on the mortgage.

John Marvin Murdaugh, Maggie Murdaugh’s brother-in-law, was made personal representative of the estate last year. This was after apparently Maggie’s sister’s name was scratched off as personal representative and someone wrote Randolph Murdaugh III’s name in the 2005 will (see a screenshot below).

John Marvin Murdaugh appears to be selling the property as personal representative of the estate, according to documents attached to the listing. The home should be be available for showing April 11.

The move comes two months after FITSNews first reported that a deal was in the works to sell the family’s $3.9 million property known as Moselle, where Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were found murdered in June.

However, the sale of the property cannot go through until a lien attached to it — in connection with a wrongful death lawsuit against disgraced Hampton County attorney Alex Murdaugh — gets withdrawn, just like the Moselle property.

Also like the Moselle property listing, the Edisto home listing does not show any photos of the home’s interior.

According to the listing, the home is furnished and was “completely renovated and includes spacious sun deck, smooth vaulted ceilings, wood flooring, gourmet kitchen with shiplap walls and ceiling, wood burning fireplace, and spacious master bedroom suite with access to sunroom.”

Edisto Real Estate Company appears to be selling the home.

The showing instructions for agents on the Edisto listing includes a list of special rules for potential buyers. It requires proof of financial means before scheduling a viewing. Potential buyers are not allowed to bring cellphones or cameras on the property — nor are they allowed to bring anyone with them to view the Edisto property.

According to Maggie Murdaugh’s Facebook page, Maggie moved to the Edisto property in July 2020.

Multiple sources close to the family have told FITSNews that Maggie and Alex’s marriage was on the rocks for years before the double homicide. While FITSNews has not obtained any evidence to prove that the relationship was heading for divorce, sources have confirmed with our founding editor Will Folks that investigators were looking at the Murdaugh’s marriage as an area of interest in the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division’s ongoing investigation.

Murdaugh is also the only person of interest to have been publicly identified in the murders of his wife and son. According to sources close to the investigation, direct physical evidence links him to the murders.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR..

Mandy Matney is the news director at FITSNews. She’s an investigative journalist from Kansas who has worked for newspapers in Missouri, Illinois, and South Carolina before making the switch to FITS. She currently lives on Hilton Head Island where she enjoys beach life. Mandy also hosts the Murdaugh Murders podcast. Want to contact Mandy? Send your story ideas, comments, suggestions and tips to [email protected].

