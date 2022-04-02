It has been a whirlwind of a week here at FITSNews … one that so thoroughly exhausted our founding editor Will Folks he literally passed out on set at the conclusion of this episode (and apparently began dreaming of his mother providing him with biscuits).

On this week’s episode, our brilliant researcher Jennifer Wood emerged from the Louisiana bayou to grace the Columbia crew with the latest Murdaugh malfeasance, while Morgan Kiser shared with our views the harrowing tale of her family’s experience in a boat crash caused by a drunk boater.

In the week’s big news, Will took a shot at S.C. fourteenth circuit solicitor Duffie Stone over his blatant conflicts of interest and inappropriate involvement in the Murdaugh Murders investigation.

That criticism came on the heels of a joint press release from Stone and the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) targeting “some media outlets” for publishing “unfounded and ill-informed speculation” related to his involvement in the case.

SHOW NOTES

MURDAUGH MURDERS

Recusal Drama: How Duffie Stone’s Failure To Acknowledge Clear Conflict Of Interest Complicates ‘Murdaugh Murders’ Probe

COP CAUGHT SEXUALLY PRESSURING WOMAN

Cop Sex Fail: Officer’s Indecent Proposal Caught On Tape

TRAGEDY ON THE LAKE & A FIGHT FOR BOATER’S EDUCATION

Fatal Boating Under The Influence Incident Inspires South Carolina Family To Seek New Safety Law

