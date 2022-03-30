SC1: Katie Arrington’s Former Husband Rebukes Attacks Against Her

A week ago, this new outlet ran an interesting item out of the South Carolina first district congressional district – where incumbent GOP congresswoman Nancy Mace is being challenged in the June “Republican” primary by former state representative Katie Arrington.

The gist? Two of Arrington’s critics appeared at a gathering of GOP voters in Edisto Beach, S.C. – a barrier island community located about thirty miles southwest of the Holy City of Charleston. One of the critics accused Arrington of being a Satanist (or at the very least wearing a Satanic bracelet) while the other accused her of attempting to mow down her first husband with a vehicle.

Wait … what?

That’s right, people … the video doesn’t lie …

In the aftermath of these bizarre exchanges, Arrington’s campaign released a statement from her first husband – 53-year-old Doug Homrich.

“Katie and I had our differences while going through our divorce,” Homrich acknowledged in the statement. “However, we settled those differences over fifteen years ago. We made it about our children and family. To this day, I am very good friends with Katie, Rob and the rest of their family. After our divorce, we have shared many holidays together, deciding not to subject our kids to two different Thanksgivings, Christmases, etc.”

“Katie and Rob even opened their home to host my wedding a few years ago,” Homrich added.

Prior to publishing the statement provided by the campaign, I sent a copy of it to Homrich for review. He verified the statement as both accurate and attributable to him.

“When I was on a combat tour in Iraq, I lost a very close teammate to an IED,” Homrich continued. “It was Katie who offered to represent me at the funeral for my fallen brother at Arlington Cemetery. Also, while on mid-tour leave from Iraq, it was Katie who picked me up from the airport and took me to see our kids. She also offered her home to me to stay at while on leave, so I could be with my kids every day.”

Homrich, who lives in Berkeley County, specifically addressed the two recent attacks leveled against his former wife.

“These attacks on her character are false!” Homrich said. “The woman making some of these claims is a scorned ex-girlfriend, the same woman I had to call the police on to have her removed from my apartment after we broke up. Katie never tried to run me over with car, and there are no police reports because I never called the police regarding Katie in any matter.”

Oh, and as for the bracelet allegation, according to Homrich his first wife “is definitely not satanic.”

So there you have it, people …

“I supported Katie in all her efforts for office,” Homrich concluded. “I voted for her in the past and I will vote for her again.”

*****

As I noted last week, Arrington and Mace are engaged in a furious proxy war in the first district – with Arrington backed by former U.S. president Donald Trump (and his “America First” legions) and Mace supported by Nikki Haley and other establishment “Republicans.”

Of course, Mace has several former Trump officials in her corner, too … so the rift isn’t quite that precise.

Arrington vanquished incumbent first district U.S. congressman Mark Sanford in a GOP primary for the first district four years ago – the former South Carolina governor’s first-ever electoral defeat. Following her car crash, she was narrowly defeated by lobbyist/ “ocean engineer” Joe Cunningham in the November general election – swinging this district “blue” for the first time in nearly four decades.

Mace recaptured the seat in 2020, knocking off Cunningham in a GOP wave election.

To say these two women do not like each other is putting it politely. In fact, I would wager even money that a debate involving the two of them will lead to literal fisticuffs. Why would I venture such odds? Because at one point during their tenure together in the S.C. House of Representatives, Arrington and Mace nearly came to blows following a spat on the floor of the chamber – with colleagues stepping in to separate them.

*****

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children. Oh, he also has LOTS of hats … but has given them up for Lent this year.

*****

