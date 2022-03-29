UndiSCovered: The Swanky Blackbird

When Michelle Curran decided to pour her heart into candle making, she was not prepared for the journey upon which she and her family were about to embark …

This extremely talented woman was painting canvases and transforming furniture. Little did she know her art would soon be transformed into an entirely new venue. That project – The Swanky Blackbird – has not only been reimagined, it’s seen some significant success and support from the local community and beyond.

When she first started flipping furniture, Michelle often stayed within the bounds of what was popular at the time. Traditionally, it seemed people wanted the farmhouse style of furniture. She took a gamble and let her artistic flair take over. Since then, she hasn’t looked back. Her style is exactly what sets her apart from everyone else – just being genuine and true to her inspiration.

Soon, her inspiration became what everyone wanted.

Michelle began to really step back and look at ways to send her art with more than just an image, but with a feeling – deepening perceptions and connections to her work. For example, our sense of smell is more than just a means to inhale odors. For most of us, this sense invokes visions, emotions and even memories.

According to Ashley Hamer of Discovery Science, our sense of smell is processed differently than other sensory information in the brain. Smells bypass the thalamus (which is our brain’s sensory and motor signal collector) and go straight to what is called the olfactory bulb. This is where it gets fascinating. The olfactory bulb is a direct link to the amygdala and the hippocampus, both of which are responsible for memory and emotion.

Tapping into this physiological response, Michelle can now provide “smellavision” to her unique art style. Her wild, vibrant array of colors not only create excitement, but in this gloomy world sometimes seeing color makes us feel calm and even cheerful. These eclectic, one-of-a-kind, candles are truly a way for her to share her art in a more personal form and with less of a price tag.

(Via: The Swanky Blackbird)

With the current condition of the economy – including skyrocketing prices at the grocery store – Michelle saw a way to offer her art to her customers in a more affordable manner.

“To be honest, given the current condition of the economy with people, like ourselves, paying a lot more for groceries, gas etc., I wanted to put something out that was unique yet affordable.” Michelle said. “I’ve been selling art in this area for almost five years and a majority of the clients I’ve sold to have become my friends in real life.”

MICHELLE CURRAN

(Via: The Swanky Blackbird)

This busy Mom is still working on furniture and painting canvases for clients. Michelle always honors her job as a wife/ mother first – responsibilities she doesn’t take lightly. Fortunately, she gets amazing support from her husband and children.

Michelle has been homeschooling her children and has made her business a way of teaching them hard work and responsibility. Her kids keep time sheets and help pack boxes with shipping materials. They also help her bring the orders into the post office so that they can reach their final destination.

Michelle’s husband, Jim, has added his own touch to the family gig. He works behind the scenes, managing taxes, spreadsheets and diving into the science that is candle making. Jim is mixing all the signature fragrance oils, and concrete calculations for the vessels. He also manages the inventory.

PUTTING THE SWANK INTO CANDLES …

(Via: The Swanky Blackbird)

With scent combinations like grapefruit, lime and mint – which Michelle has named “happy” – and her Coco Butter Cashmere, the scents rise above your typical candle store options. These totally edgy combos are every bit as individual as the art.

The Swanky Blackbird’s artisan collection features handmade vessels, and a combination of scents. Michelle leaves a “fingerprint” on each candle vessel which means no two are the same. When your candle burns down, you still have an amazing display piece. In fact, some of these vessels are used for indoor or outdoor plant vases. She also offers sleek black glass candles and melts.

Michelle’s Spring Scent Collection was just released. There is also a special Mother’s Day candle in the works – and an upcoming Summer Collection.

The Swanky Blackbird candle line is rapidly on its way to becoming a household name. Just after the launching of the candle line, the family business has now shipped to over seventeen states. Michelle is full of gratitude for the outpouring of support that has illuminated her business.

(Via: The Swanky Blackbird)

GIVING BACK …

When you purchase at The Swanky Blackbird – whether it be candles, art work or furniture – just know your money does go to help someone. The Curran’s have sponsored a family in Uganda. They provide groceries and other items to this family and hope to one day be able to provide them with a new home. Once that is complete, they’d like to sponsor another family that resides in the same village and do the same for them.

(Via: The Swanky Blackbird)

WHERE TO BUY/ SOCIAL MEDIA …

To purchase items from The Swanky Blackbird you can go to their website: The Swanky Blackbird. You can also check out Michelle’s beautiful photos and artwork, and see what she’s got coming up next on her social media sites on Facebook at The Swanky Blackbird and Instagram at The Swanky Blackbird .

BANNER VIA: The Swanky Blackbird